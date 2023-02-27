The University of Wisconsin Grant Allocation Committee met Feb. 27 to discuss event grant funding for the School of Education Latine/x Affinity Group event and Indian music group Saaz’s annual spring concert.

During their meeting at the Student Activity Center, the GAC also discussed travel grant funding for the spring Model UN conference and nationals for the swim and gymnastics clubs.

The Latine/x Affinity Group group in the School of Education plans to host an event open to the self-identifying Latine-Latinx student body to build their community at UW. With a grant from the GAC, the group plans hire a Latinx artist to produce artwork for the event this spring. The grant was approved unanimously by the committee.

Saaz plans to host its annual concert to showcase the diversity of music, an event that is open to the public. The grant was approved unanimously by the committee.

The Gymnastics Club and the Swim Club both presented proposals for grants to fund their clubs’ trips to nationals.

The Gymnastics Club’s proposal was denied. The group’s application was filed too late for the committee to provide funding for the event, according to GAC Chair Andrew Pietroske.

The UW Swim Club plans to attend nationals at Ohio State University at the end of March.

“Nationals is the swim meet that most swimmers work to throughout the entire year,” Swim Club Finance Chair Joey Bartel said. “It’s the only swim meet in college club swimming that has time standards, so some sort of metric to get in, and it’s definitely the hallmark of the competition season.”

Bartel requested a grant to cover some of the club’s costs, primarily for transportation. The proposal was approved unanimously by the committee.

UW’s Model UN club presented its proposal for funding to go toward the Model UN conference hosted by the University of Chicago. The conference will take place at the end of March, with 16 members of the club planning to attend.

“[The members] will be part of committees ranging from the Disney Board of Directors to the National Congress of Brazil, to the division of Antarctica, et cetera. … There’ll be 90 more,” Co-Vice President Enrique Ramirez said. “We’ll interact with other delegates from colleges all around the United States.”

The grant will primarily be used to fund lodging costs for the members of the club to stay at the conference center where the event will take place at the end of March. The grant proposal was approved unanimously by the GAC.

The Grant Allocation Committee will meet again March 6.