The Associated Students of Madison Student Services Finance Committee met Monday to approve an alteration of the Student Leadership Program budget and discuss changes to their spring schedule.

SSFC voted on the SLP proposal to relocate $768 from salaries of employee positions into its programs. The SLP representative said these funds went unspent the previous semester and should be relocated to fund events such as retreats and kickoffs and to accommodate current inflation.

The proposal was approved with six votes in favor, zero votes against and one abstention.

The committee also considered changes to the upcoming SSFC spring schedule. They agreed to alter their schedule to meet once a week as opposed to the previous schedule of two committee meetings per week.

SSFC also discussed their recent presentation with the new University of Wisconsin chancellor. They have yet to receive the memo on the chancellor’s response to their recommendations. The committee’s Chair and Vice Chair shared their thoughts on the meeting with new Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin.

“This chancellor seems to be a little more receptive of actually having institutional funding,” Vice Chair Andrew Pietroske said.

SSFC next meets Thursday, Feb. 9.