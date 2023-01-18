CONTENT WARNING: Discussion of sexual assault. If you have been sexually assaulted, or are not sure, there are several ways to get support. View options on campus through University Health Services.

The Madison Police Department is investigating three stranger sexual assaults that occurred on the evenings of Jan. 10 and Jan. 17 in the Greenbush Neighborhood.

According to the police reports, MPD believes the assaults were carried out by the same attacker. All victims described the suspect as male, Hispanic, in his early 20s and wearing dark clothing.

Jan. 10, the suspect attacked a woman near St. Mary’s Hospital and was directed to shelter at the hospital until officers arrived, according to the police report. Within minutes, the attacker approached another woman in the same area. A bystander helped the victim leave the area.

Jan. 17, the suspect inappropriately touched a woman from behind near Meriter Hospital.

MPD requested those living near Meriter Hospital or St. Mary’s Hospital turn over any suspicious home surveillance or doorbell security videos. Videos and other information can be submitted online at Crime Stoppers or directly to Detective Sarah Korger at 608-229-8214 or [email protected]

Resources regarding sexual assault: