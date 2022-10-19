The Grant Allocation Committee held its weekly meeting in the Student Activity Center to discuss grants for the Latine Student Union and the Asian American InterVarsity Christian Fellowship on Wednesday.

Grant hearings include an allotted four minutes for the grant presentation, three minutes for a Q&A and five minutes for a closed discussion among the committee members, GAC Chair Gracie Nelson said.

First, the committee discussed an event grant for a dodgeball tournament held by the Latine Student Union. The purpose of this event would be to bring awareness to stress in Latine individuals, while playing dodgeball to help relieve stress before finals. The event includes a slideshow presentation about stress and a dodgeball tournament.

Representative Kenny Hsu expressed concern about the balance between the social component and the educational component of the event. The social component should not override the educational component, Rep. Hsu said. Representative Haruka Padilla said the dodgeball part of the event could be seen as a hands-on part of the educational experience.

The committee voted to table the event grant for the Latine Student Union.

Next, the committee discussed a travel grant for the Asian American InterVarsity Christian Fellowship.

The travel grant would help fund a trip to Indianapolis for the Urbana Conference, where attendees will gather to worship and learn, study Scripture and celebrate the new year. AAIV is requesting $3000 from ASM to cover part of the expenses for 13 students attending the Urbana Conference. Each attending member will receive $230.77 to use towards conference registration fees. The students will use personal funds to pay for travel, food and remaining conference fees.

The committee voted unanimously to confirm the grant.

The meeting ended with a discussion of old business. GAC Chair Gracie Nelson addressed backlash the committee has been receiving as a result of approving an event grant for the Wisconsin Young Americans for Freedom to host a talk by right-wing political commentator Matt Walsh.

Matt Walsh, a right-wing political commentator, is coming to campus to discuss his controversial film “What is a Woman?”

“I really believe we followed our policies and procedures accordingly,” Chair Nelson said regarding backlash against the committee.

The GAC will meet again Oct. 26 at 5 p.m at the SAC.