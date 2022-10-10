The Student Services Finance Committee met on Oct. 10 to discuss funding for Effective Altruism and the Food Recovery Network.

The first student organization, Effective Altruism aims to use evidence and reason to find out how to help others as much as possible, Financial Coordinator for Effective Altruism Declan Dally said.

Effective Altruism requested a budget of $55,528.70, with $22,472.70 going towards its programs, $26,256.00 going towards salaries and $6,800 towards miscellaneous expenditure. Effective Altruism also requested funds for food, with one meal plan being $12.94 per meal per person.

The other student organization requesting funding was the University of Wisconsin chapter of the Food Recovery Network. Food Recovery Network is an organization that takes excess food from UW dining halls and redistributes it through free meals on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The organization works out of The Crossing on the corner of University Avenue and North Charter Street. Representative Rianna Mukherjee said the Crossing is where the organization stores most of its food, which creates a problem for funding, as funding cannot go off campus.

Co-director of the UW Chapter of the Food Recovery Network , May Jagodzinski asked for a budget of $45,720, with most of it allocated towards salaries. Mukherjee said funding for wages is currently $12 per hour, $5 under Jagodzinski’s asked amount.

After the conclusion of new business, Representative Kevin Jacobson requested a referendum be given to the student body on the construction of the Near West outdoor facility. Near West is Recreation and Wellbeing’s first outdoor facility. Jacobson said Recreation and Wellbeing currently consumes large amounts of the budget and adding another outdoor facility would inflate that further. Jacobson said UW has more recreation facilities than any other university within the Big Ten conference,

SSFC’s next meeting takes place Thursday, Oct. 13.