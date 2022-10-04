Organizations across Wisconsin are sending help to Florida as residents deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin deployed a group of individuals Thursday, Sept. 29, to help in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Their goal is to help get power restored as fast as possible, MEUW Manager of Safety Services Michael Czuprynko said.

Power outages in Wisconsin usually last a few hours to a day, which is something that can be taken for granted, Czuprynko said.

“When people get impacted by a hurricane like [Ian] they’re gonna be out of power for weeks — to up to a month, possibly,” Czuprynko said. “We turn on the light switch [and] just expect it to turn on, but here these guys do not have any food, water or any way to preserve food and water because of how long that power is going to be out.”

This is not MEUW’s first time sending support during natural disasters, according to Czuprynko. The association also sent crews to help after Hurricane Irma in 2017.

These crews encounter many dangers when working to restore power, Czuprynko said. In addition to working with heights and high voltages, damage from the hurricane brought many power lines to the ground.

MEUW is very happy to be able to help, however, and would do it again in a heartbeat, Czuprynko said.

“Any time we get called for out of state mutual aid we have no problem sending crews out over there,” Czuprynko said.

Other organizations in Wisconsin, such as the Red Cross, have also sent volunteers to Florida. More than 30 volunteers from the state are providing ready-to-eat meals, along with supplies for clean up.

The Community Blood Center in Appleton shipped platelet products to Florida last week to help with transfusions, President and CEO John Hagins said in an email statement to The Badger Herald.

“Support will continue as the local blood centers in Florida recover from the impact of Hurricane Ian,” Hagins said in the email statement. “The Community Blood Center is contributing monetary resources through the Blood Centers of America Foundation.”

The center asks anyone able or willing to schedule a blood or platelet donation to sign up on their website.

Hurricane Ian — which received the designation of a Category 4 storm — touched ground last Wednesday on Cayo Costa Island in Southwest Florida. The strongest winds from the storm reached 150 mph.

The hurricane initially started as a Category 1 storm in Cuba Sept. 27 before reaching Florida. Three days later, Sept. 30, Ian made landfall again in South Carolina as a Category 1.

Despite nearly a week passing since Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on Florida, hundreds of thousands of residents are still without power, according to the Associated Press.