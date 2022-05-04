Nearly two years after launching a new traffic safety efforts, the City of Madison has been named a Vision Zero community in recognition of its goals and plans to reduce severe injuries and deaths on the road, according to a press release from the City of Madison.

Vision Zero aims to improve street safety through the implementation of physical changes to roads that make biking, walking and driving safer for citizens, according to a description of Vision Zero from the City of Madison.

The Vision Zero concept relies on changes surrounding infrastructure improvements and street design elements, which can include adjusting road widths, adding crosswalks and medians, creating safer speed policies and coordinating community outreach. Department of Transportation spokesperson Kristin Brodowsky said the City of Madison has made specific action plans for each of these pillars, earning them the Vision Zero recognition about two years after the city started implementing more traffic safety improvements.

UW community expresses disappointment with Metro Transit redesignThe City of Madison Metro Transit committee held a community meeting April 14 to discuss how the planned redesign of Read…

Department of Transportation spokesperson Kristin Brodowsky said Madison’s Vision Zero plan incorporates a data-driven strategy used to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries for all roadway users.

In a press release, the Vision Zero network founder Leah Shahum said Madison leaders are spearheading efforts to lower speeds where needed and implement new, safer street designs.

Despite its progress, Madison has enduring troubles with ensuring traffic. This year, the city’s Traffic Safety Commission reported deadly car accidents caused by speeding or driver impairment increased by 40% in Dane County.

Still, Vision Zero provides a path to get Madison closer to a reality of safer streets.

“Madison began the extensive Vision Zero application process in 2019,” Brodowsky said. “The Vision Zero plan is important to emphasize safety in Madison so that residents can feel safe without fear of road incidents.”

WiscAlerts now offered in five different languagesWiscAlerts will now come in multiple languages, The University of Wisconsin Police Department announced today. WiscAlert, the campus safety alert Read…

Brodowsky said Vision Zero will be at Safety Saturday, an event on June 11 around the Wisconsin State Capitol, which hosts organizations like the Health Department and police and fire departments. Vision Zero will have a booth for attendees to ask questions about traffic safety and learn more about the Vision Zero plan.

People can share their opinions about how the city is doing in terms of traffic safety through a forum called Let’s Talk Streets, Brodowsky said.