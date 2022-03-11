The University of Wisconsin marching band announced they will have their spring concert this April for the first time in two years.

The concert will feature traditional songs plus some new halftime charts, including “Bohemian Wait for It,” “Country Classics” and “The Music of Panic at the Disco,” according to the UW marching band website.

Following a year of rehearsals last year on Zoom and in small groups, Director of Athletic Bands Corey Pompey said the band was able to schedule their first large group practice last March since the spring 2020 lockdown. After serenading Badger fans throughout the fall football season, the spring concert shows the band’s traditional performance schedule has finally come full circle.

Changes coming to Camp Randall: Everything to know about the renovationsRemember that video that was played at every 2021 Wisconsin football game before “Jump Around” about the Camp Randall renovations? Well, Read…

“It was a thrill and reminded all of us just how gratifying it is to be together as musicians and friends,” Pompey said in an email statement to the Badger Herald.

Sophomore trombonist Daniel Meyer said this will be his first in-person spring concert, which has gained popularity as an iconic tradition for the marching band in previous pre-pandemic years.

Meyer said the songs they perform at the spring concert are meant to resonate with the audience. To Meyer, it is significant for the band to get to interact with the crowd and perform in person.

“This year’s been so different,” Meyer said. “So much better, so much cooler.”

Freshman trumpet player Clara Leszcynski said it is a really cool experience to be a small part of such a big group like the UW marching band. Leszcynski always watched the band concerts growing up and feels honored to be performing with them as a student.

“[The band] gets to be the soundtrack of people’s college memories,” Leszcynski said.

Former UW student identified as fan who made racist gestures at Northwestern basketball gameOver a month after the original incident, a Tweet identified former University of Wisconsin student Eric Kotek as the individual Read…

The 2022 Spring Concert will be at the Kohl Center April 22 and 23. Tickets can be purchased on the band website linked here.

Pompey said the band and staff are extremely excited for the concert.

“The UW Varsity Band Spring Concert is one of the great traditions on this campus and we’re thrilled to bring it back,” Pompey said.