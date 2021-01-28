The University of Wisconsin sent out a Wisc Alert on Thursday afternoon notifying the campus community of a bomb threat at the intersection of State St. and Lake St. at the 7-eleven.

MPD and UWPD evacuated nearby buildings, including Memorial Library and the UW Extension building, and other businesses and residences in the area. MPD and UWPD have also blocked traffic.

The area is now safe and normal activity can resume, according to a Wisc Alert. MPD will continue to investigate the threat.

#BREAKING: UWPD and the City of Madison Police Department are investigating an incident near the intersection fo State St. and Lake St. Memorial Library and the Extension Building have been evacuated. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hAytJObB3z — The Badger Herald (@BadgerHerald) January 28, 2021

MPD said on Twitter a similar bomb threat is being investigated at the 7-eleven on Park St.

Updated at 3:05 p.m. January 28 to include information from MPD that the scene is now clear.