In a faculty senate meeting Monday, the University of Wisconsin faculty voted 140-7 to cancel 2021 Spring Break and start classes one week later amidst COVID-19 concerns.

Classes will start Jan. 25th, one week after originally anticipated, and they will continue until April 30, as originally planned.

Instead of Spring Break spanning the week of March 27th, students will have Friday off the weekend of April 3rd.

This preserves the number of days in the spring semester while shifting the dates of instruction.

Winter break will start December 19, meaning students who live on campus won’t be back for nearly two months: from November 30 to late January.