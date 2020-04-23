Due to Gov. Tony Evers’ stay at home order, the Madison Police Department will take a hard stance against the Mifflin Street Block Party, which was set to occur on Saturday, April 25, they announced yesterday.

Non-residents who gather in the area will be issued citations for ‘creating a public health nuisance,’ which carries a minimum $376 fine, MPD said in a press release.

“This Saturday was to be the spring gathering largely known as the Mifflin Street Block Party,” the press release said. “Over the past week, the MPD’s Central District Community Police Team has been letting area residents and landlords know that festivities will not be tolerated this year and that non-residents who gather will be cited.”

In addition, MPD will send the names of student violators to the University of Wisconsin Dean of Students, Christina Olstad, for other potential consequences, according to the press release.

The stay at home order, which has been in effect since March 25, closes all non-essential businesses and requires individuals to stay home as much as possible.

“In the interest of health and safety of our entire community, it is our expectation that Badgers practice social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Olstad said in the release. “We are in this together and we know our Badgers will do their part”

As of Wednesday, Wisconsin has had 5,052 confirmed cases. Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 225 new cases, its highest daily increase.

The annual Mifflin Street Block party began 50 years ago as a Vietnam War protest, but since then has morphed into a general student celebration prior to finals week.

Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said the public should stay home and avoid gatherings in the press release.

“While MPD has historically taken a fairly tolerant view of the Mifflin Street Block Party, this year is different,” Wahl said. “Any parties or gatherings occurring are in violation of the Governor’s ‘Safer at Home’ order. Please do what’s best for public health and stay home.”