As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee has been rescheduled for mid-August.

The Democratic National Convention Committee announced today the 2020 Democratic National Convention will be delayed until August 17 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to halt events around the country. The conference was originally set to take place the week of July 13.

According to an emailed press release, the postponement of the event will allow organizers to restructure the event in light of the prevailing circumstances and restrictions surrounding COVID-19. The CEO of the DNCC, Joe Solmonese, said in the press release the committee decided the delay was necessary in order to ensure the safety and success of the convention.

New, young voters key in Democratic Primary, Sanders’ 2020 electionIn light of a recent battleground state survey, University of Wisconsin political science experts contend new, young voters in Madison Read…

“During this critical time, when the scope and scale of the pandemic and its impact remain unknown, we will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of health care professionals and emergency responders,” Solmonese said in the press release.

According to the press release, the DNC still plans to hold the convention in Milwaukee given Wisconsin is an important battleground state. The press release said the DNCC confirmed the original location at the Fiserv Forum and other accommodations are available for the convention in August.

US Sen. Ron Johnson says Democratic candidate proposals are ‘jaw-dropping’Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., spoke at the College Republicans meeting Thursday night. Johnson said Americans need to take back their Read…

The press release said the convention planning team is using the extra time to explore all options and make sure the democratic presidential nomination process is carried out without unnecessary risk to public health. According to the emailed press release, this will include making accommodations for the convention’s size and schedule.

“Ultimately, the health and safety of our convention attendees and the people of Milwaukee is our top priority,” Solmonese said. “And we will continue to be in contact with local, state and federal health officials as we monitor this fluid situation.”