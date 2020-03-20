All University of Wisconsin System universities will offer housing and dining refunds to students who have left their on-campus residences because of COVID-19.

According to a press release from the UW System, the reimbursement will not include spring break. The refunds will be given out by the end of each university’s spring semester, according to the press release.

“We recognize the tremendous upheaval this pandemic has inflicted on the lives of our students, and we appreciate their patience and their sacrifice,” University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross said. “This reimbursement is the right thing to do.”

Yesterday, UW-Madison released a statement directing students who previously lived in residence halls on how they could permanently move out of the dorms. Each student is required to sign up for a time slot to maintain social distancing and reduce traffic, according to the statement.

According to an email sent to UW Housing residents remaining in the dorms, Housing will consolidate everyone still remaining into single rooms in either Witte, Chadbourne or Barnard.

Residents remaining will not be allowed guests in their rooms, and if they go to an area requiring self-quarantine upon their return — as dictated by the Center for Disease Control guidelines — they will not be allowed to self-quarantine in the residence halls, the email said.