Despite the rain, 20,000 people bought tickets for this year’s Freakfest, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

MPD reported that there were no major incidents and as of 1:30 a.m. Two arrests were made and several attendees were sent to detox.

Artist Lil Yachty, Rob Hicks the band Gin Blossoms headlined this years event. Prior to 2006, Freakfest was not a ticketed or gated event, according to the event website.

There were 334 arrests in 2005, but since becoming ticketed, arrests and serious incidents on State Street at Halloween have decreased — only 13 arrests were made in 2016, according to the website.

That year, 32,065 tickets were sold, making this year’s attendance lower than usual.

MPD said several agencies and departments assisted with the event, including the Madison Fire Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Department and The University of Wisconsin Madison Police Department.