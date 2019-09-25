An unauthorized message appeared on the second floor screens of the University of Wisconsin Education Building Tuesday.

A message using an expletive in front of Donald Trump’s name appeared on the digital messaging system.

This message violated the use of the system, which is restricted to sharing School of Education information and events, UW spokesperson Meredith McGlone said in an email to The Badger Herald.

University staff removed the message and are looking into how it happened. Follow-up action that may be appropriate is being determined, McGlone said.

UW System policy prohibits the use of university resources for political campaign activity. This includes advocating a particular position, solicitation of campaign contributions and service in furtherance of candidates, political parties and political action committees.

This policy also prohibits actions that may not fall within the scope of a political campaign, such as advocating for governmental action or legislative change.