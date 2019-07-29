After longtime assistant Gary Close left for personal reasons, Gard solidified his staff by retaining Close and Howard Moore, while hiring former UW standout Joe Krabbenhoft. Marissa Haegele /The Badger Herald

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball assistant coach Howard Moore will be moved to a long-term care facility and will sit out of the 2019-2020 season following a car accident in May that took the lives of his daughter and wife.

According to a statement from UW, Moore experienced a medical-related issue in his Madison home. As a result, he was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

During the transport to the hospital, Moore underwent cardiac arrest.

Following this event, the statement said that Moore would “be moving to a long-term care and rehabilitation facility to continue the focus on his recovery and health.”