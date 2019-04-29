The Associated Students of Madison Student Council elected remaining leadership for the 26th session Sunday.

According to an ASM press release, the following people were elected to serve in leadership positions for Student Council’s 26th session:

Grant Allocation Committee Chair: Christopher Bosma Sustainability Committee Chair: Sanauz Alaei Student Activity Center Governing Board Chair: Andrew Pietroske

Over the summer, Student Council will meet June 23, July 14 and Aug. 18 at 12:00 p.m. All meetings will take place in the Student Activity Center Hearing Room.

The first fall meeting will take place on Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the SAC Hearing Room.