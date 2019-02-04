A suspect has been arrested after a reported sexual assault early Sunday morning on Langdon Street.

According to the Madison Police Department, the 25-year-old female resident who reported the incident was sexually assaulted by a Lyft driver with whom she had just gotten a ride. He gained access to her Langdon Street apartment claiming he needed to use the bathroom.

The victim contacted the MPD immediately after the assault and provided information that led to suspect Hassen A. Ahmed’s (28, Madison) arrest on two counts of second-degree sexual assault.