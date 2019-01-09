University of Wisconsin announced a Michigan State University business professor and associate dean as its new School of Business dean Wednesday.

Vallabh Sambamurthy, Eli Broad professor and associate dean of the MBA and professional master’s programs at MSU, was chosen to succeed interim dean Barry Gerhart.

Gerhart, who held the position since February 2018, replaced Anne Massey following her resignation.

Prior to MSU, Sambamurthy served in business schools at the University of Maryland and Florida State University. According to a UW press release, he is the co-author of “Guiding the Digital Business Transformations: An Executive Agenda” and a “global expert on how firms compete in the digital economy.”

As chief academic and executive officer of the School of Business, Sambamurthy will be responsible for faculty and staff development, fundraising, budget planning, personnel oversight, curriculum and student academic affairs. He is scheduled to begin Aug. 1.