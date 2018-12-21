A Dane County judge ruled in favor of granting the State Street Taco Bell a liquor license Friday.

The ruling came after City Council granted the restaurant the license last December and Mayor Paul Soglin overrode it, prompting the company that owns Taco Bell, Greak Lakes Bell L.L.C., to sue the city.

According to NBC15, the restaurant looks forward to continue serving the people of Madison.

Soglin originally vetoed the license because he believed it would add to the violence in the downtown area.

