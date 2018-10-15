The Student Services Finance Committee met Tuesday night to discuss the budgets of two University of Wisconsin student organizations.

Native American student organization Wunk Sheek’s budget for the fiscal year of 2020 was granted by the SSFC, which totaled to $41,155. This is nearly a 20 percent increase from their budget last year, of which 21 percent went unused.

SSFC approves AHA budget, hears Wunk Sheek budget proposalThe Student Services Finance Committee approved Atheists, Humanists and Agnostics’ proposed budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year and heard Wunk Read…

Live Free is requesting $32,140 for the 2020 fiscal year, a $2183 decrease from $34,323.

Live Free is a student organization at UW devoted to creating a space for students recovering from substance use and other addictive behaviors. A portion of the budget would go toward a recovery film festival, bringing speakers to campus, and hosting a sober tailgate.

“[The tailgate] was our biggest event ever … we felt that this was a very good springboard event,” said Kierin Barnett, a co-chair of Live Free.

SSFC is set to decide on Live Free’s budget this Thursday.