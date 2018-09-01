The Madison Police Department arrested a man at Paul’s Club on State Street Thursday night for disorderly conduct while armed.

According to a police report, an employee at Paul’s Club flagged down an MPD officer after the suspect, 66 year-old Michael L. Arms, pulled a knife on another man.

The victim said he did not know the suspect, but the suspect kept trying to talk with him while getting very close. After the suspect was escorted outside, the officer attempted to get him to drop the folding knife while the suspect sat on the sidewalk singing loudly.

Once backup arrived, the officers were able to safely disarm the suspect.