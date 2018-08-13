The Madison Police Department arrested a man for substantial battery early Saturday morning on North Frances Street.

The suspect, Kerry R. Steele, 33, told officials he punched a Baraboo, WI man at local bar Red Shed after the victim made comments about a woman the suspect was with, according to a MPD incident report.

The victim was unconscious for a few minutes following the blow and was transported to a hospital to receive stitches for a cut on his cheek. Responding officers outside the bar located the suspect in the area and took him into custody.