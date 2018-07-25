A Madison man suffered a punctured lung after an assault near the intersection of State St. and W. Gilman St. around 2:00 A.M. Wednesday, according to a Madison Police Department report.

The victim, a 30 year old man, said he was punched and kicked multiple times by two men after a verbal altercation, the report said. The two assailants fled the scene in a car after the attack and have not yet been identified.

MPD investigates Tuesday night sexual assault on W. Dayton StreetA University of Wisconsin Police Department crime warning was sent out in response to a sexual assault that occurred Tuesday Read…

Along with a punctured lung, the man was left with broken ribs and several cuts that required stitches.

MPD is reviewing surveillance video from the scene in an attempt to identify the suspects, according to the report. Both suspects are described as black males around 5’7”, with short hair and a thin build.



The first suspect is said to have been wearing a grey tank top with orange or khaki pants and dark shoes, and the second suspect is said to have been wearing a black t-shirt, light blue ripped jeans, and white and black tennis shoes.