A downtown resident reported Friday a man lifted up her skirt from behind while walking down Spring St., according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

The woman told police that after raising her skirt, the man said nothing and walked away.

The woman said she observed the man for a few moments after the incident, and said she believed he was watching and waiting for another woman to walk in his direction. The Madison Police Department said they have not received any similar reports at this time.

According to the incident report, the suspect is still at-large. The woman described the perpetrator as a white male between 20 and 30 years old with a brown or red beard, wearing a red shirt with white lettering.