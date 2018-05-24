Madison Police Department responded to a call early Thursday morning to investigate an attack on a 20 year-old female on W. Gilman Street.

According to the MPD incident report, the victim was walking along the sidewalk when she was attacked by an unknown African American male.

The victim said the man — who she described as bald and with a heavy build — grabbed her throat.

According to the incident report, the victim was able to stop the attack and flee to a safe location, where she then contacted police.