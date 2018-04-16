Early Sunday evening, a 20-year old women was hit by a car while crossing the street on University Avenue.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, the victim had the walk sign crossing the street toward North Bassett Street.

As she began crossing the street, an oncoming car did not stop at the crossing. The victim was hit by the car, suffering facial fractures and a cut on her head as a result.

The 37-year old driver, a Madison resident, was given a citation for driving too fast during Sunday’s snow storm.