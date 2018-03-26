Around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, a University of Wisconsin student was hit by a car while crossing Langdon Street.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, the 22 year-old male was crossing Langdon Street at the intersection of North Henry Street when he was hit by a car.

The driver was an 18 year-old Madison resident who claimed he did not see the victim crossing the street, MPD spokesperson Joel Despain said. The driver stopped immediately and did not seem impaired.

“Police found the driver was not impaired and no citations have been given out at this time,” DeSpain said.

The 22-year-old who was struck is in stable condition in the hospital and the accident is currently under investigation.