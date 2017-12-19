University of Wisconsin Dining Services has modified their meal plan policy after backlash from students, faculty and alumni.

The plan originally required students staying in university housing starting in the 2018-19 school year to purchase a minimum of $1,400 on their WisCard solely for dining purchases.

The new changes to the plan include an review process for opting out of the plan due to dietary or religious reasons, or other special circumstances, according to university dining’s website.

The plan previously said leftover funds not spent in the dining halls would be forfeited at the end of the academic year, but the revision was made to allow leftover funds to stay in the student’s Resident Food Account until they graduate or leave UW.

The meal plan will also be reviewed in two years to see if it is working and still fits with the needs of students, according the university’s website. Students will be involved in the review process.