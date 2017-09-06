A blind Madison man and his service dog sustained injuries after a hit-and-run incident Wednesday morning on West Johnson Street.

According to a Madison Police Department incident report, the nine-year-old Labrador Retriever was leading his blind owner across the street from North Mills Street to West Johnson Street when a driver ran a red light.

The victim, a 59-year-old man, suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention, but the canine suffered at least front leg injuries. Responding officers drove the victims to the veterinary hospital.

The driver was operating a small blue car, and MPD urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

The investigation is ongoing.