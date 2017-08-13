Madison Police Department are investigating a stabbing that occurred on the 400 block of West Gilman Street early Sunday morning.

The victim, a 21-year-old Madison man was taken to a local hospital following the incident, according to a MPD incident report.

The stab wound was near the victim’s lower chest and abdomen, but was not life-threatening.

Details regarding the suspect have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

