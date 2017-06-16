No injuries were reported after a University of Wisconsin police vehicle owned by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office was hit while stationed in traffic.

According to a news release, the crash occurred Friday morning around 7:30 a.m. as a vehicle was turning left off of Highway 19.

UWPD Lt. Cherise Caradine, who was on her way to the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center in Waunakee, was present in the vehicle at the time of the accident. The other vehicle hit her squad car while traveling at a speed of about 50 to 60 mph.

Caradine’s K-9 partner, Casey, was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Casey and Caradine have been partners since 2007.

UW veterinary program helps put a muzzle on police K-9 costsJust as regular police officers need medical attention every so often, so do the K-9s that serve alongside them. University Read…

Caradine, unscathed, was still taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. The driver who hit Caradine also suffered few to no injuries.

DCSO will be further investigating the crash.