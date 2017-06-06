The decision to expel former University of Wisconsin student Alec Cook is now final despite two attempts at appealing the ruling.

Cook was initially expelled from the university in March, but then appealed the decision to Chancellor Rebecca Blank. After the chancellor denied the initial appeal, Cook appealed the decision to the UW System’s Board of Regents.

The board denied his appeal as well.

Cook appeals expulsion to regents after rejection from chancellorFormer University of Wisconsin student Alec Cook plans to appeal his expulsion from the university to the Board of Regents Read…

In an email to The Badger Herald, UW spokesperson Meredith McGlone said the non-academic misconduct hearing against Cook was complete, and the university’s final decision was still expulsion.

Cook, initially arrested in October, currently faces 21 counts of criminal charges in relation to 10 women. His charges are as follows:

Seven counts of second-degree sexual assault

Three counts of third-degree sexual assault

Two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault

Two counts of strangulation and suffocation

Two counts of false imprisonment

Two counts of stalking

Three counts of disorderly conduct

New victim comes forward against CookA new victim and new charges have come to light in the case against former University of Wisconsin student Alec Cook. Read…

After an 11th victim stepped forward in March, UW Police Department indicated they would be referring two additional charges of false imprisonment and disorderly conduct to the District Attorney’s Office. The charges have yet to be filed.

Cook’s next court date is set for June 15.