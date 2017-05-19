Nearly a week after spring commencement, the University of Wisconsin Police Department received a report of an attempted sexual assault on campus.

According to a crime warning sent out by UWPD Friday afternoon, the department was notified that an attempted sexual assault occurred sometime Thursday evening.

The incident took place inside of an unknown building on the west side of campus. The victim and suspect knew each other prior to the incident.

At this time there is no more information available and UWPD could not immediately be reached for comment.