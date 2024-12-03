Football: Looking back on the 2024 season, is a new era of Badger football coming?

The 2024 Badger football season could easily be its own comedy, horror or any other movie genre that comes to mind. But, this was the general plot: It starts with the traditional rising action, the Badgers hit a few bumps but start 2-0. Exciting transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke gets hurt in the first quarter against Alabama, Wisconsin loses.

Backup Braedyn Locke steps up as the new main character but leads them into a blown lead against USC. But, the Badgers bounced back with three straight dominant wins, moving to a 5-2 record. It only got worse from then on, as the Badgers would go on a 5 game-losing streak, mostly to Big Ten rivals. The question is, is this a tragedy? Or a thriller?

Well, for starters, the record isn’t great. Badgers fans watched the longest consecutive winning season streak in the country end, as well as a 22-year consecutive bowl appearance streak. With head coach Luke Fickell only being in year two of his tenure, the streak losses are a major stain on his resume.

Fickell fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo Nov. 17 after the poor offensive showings in consecutive losses against Penn State, Iowa and Oregon. With Longo gone, Fickell ceded play-calling duties to tight ends coach, Nate Letton. Letton’s first game calling plays was on the road against rival Nebraska, in which the Badgers lost big time, 44-25. This was the first time the Cornhuskers had defeated the Badgers in 11 games, as the Badgers had to leave behind the Freedom Trophy.

The Badgers were then dominated at home against Minnesota 7-24, losing the Paul Bunyan Axe, which they brought back to Madison last year from Minneapolis. The contest is now even all-time at 63 wins each.

Many might be asking, what will happen with recruiting? Or the transfer portal? It’s too early to really see results on the field from Fickell’s previous recruiting, but fans have seen flashes from guys like Xavier Lucas, one of the highest-graded true freshmen in the country, and Darrion Dupree. Fickell can also boast the 25th-best class in the country from 2024, the 23rd-best transfer class in the country from last year and currently the 21st best class of 2025, according to 247sports. Furthermore, Fickell has had an incredible “flip season,” which is roughly the last two months before early national signing day for all prospects, falling on December 4th this year.

During the “flip season,” many prospects can be seen flipping to new schools after previously verbally committing to a different school. The nation has already seen the number one and number nine quarterback prospects, Bryce Underwood and Julian Lewis, in the class of 2025 flip schools, while Fickell has flipped three class of 2025 prospects of his own.

So far, Fickell has flipped 4-star defensive lineman Jaylen Williams, the No. 26 defensive lineman in the Class of 2025, from Michigan, 3-star defensive end Drayden Pavey, the No. 120 defensive end, from Purdue and 3-star tight end Emmett Bork, the No. 48 tight end, from Michigan State.

Flipping a four-star from a program like Michigan two weeks before signing day is huge, and fans should be ecstatic that Fickell and the staff were able to pull this off, as Williams’ film is incredible and could be a playmaker in year one for the Badgers. He’s quick, strong and has a solid array of pass-rush moves that the Badgers could definitely use.

Fickell and company are still working hard. On Nov. 24, the Badgers received a verbal commitment from 4-star quarterback Carter Smith, the No. 20 quarterback in the Class of ‘25. Bringing in four star level talent at quarterback is massive, especially for a QB room that has struggled tremendously over the past few years.

The Badgers have also generated tons of interest from some big prospects in the class of 2026, being among the top two choices for 4-star running back Nasir Rankin and in the top 6 for 4-star linebacker Tristan Phillips. The Badgers also had a lot of successful visits during the Oregon game. Thanks to the fans, who play a much bigger role in recruiting than most think, many players fell in love with Madison, especially the atmosphere inside Camp Randall. These players include 4-star wideout Payton Cook, 3-star defensive back Nick Hankins, 3-star edge rusher Hunter Higgins, 3-star receiver Tayson Bardo, 4-star edge rusher McHale Blade and 3-star defensive lineman Blake Smythe.

So, did Wisconsin lose their consecutive winning seasons streak? Yes. Are the Badgers in trouble and about to hit a down period? No. Badgers fans should not be worried about the future, even if it looks bleak now. Fickell is a great recruiter and a player’s coach.

Even though the product on the field is not what the Badgers have been known for, and hasn’t been awfully successful, Fickell is bringing in great recruits, has shown his ability to be successful in the transfer portal. Just look at roster staples like Tawee Walker, Will Pauling, Bryson Green, CJ Williams and John Pius, all of whom came from the portal. With a new play caller, new quarterbacks coach and hopefully a good offseason, the Badgers should be geared and ready to have a great season in 2025.