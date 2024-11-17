Football: Offensive Coordinator and quarterback coach Phil Longo fired after two seasons in Madison

On Nov. 17, one day after the Badgers experienced a devastating 16-13 home loss to No. 1 Oregon, the Badgers fired offensive coordinator Phil Longo. This game saw the Badgers take a 13-6 lead into the fourth quarter before allowing Oregon to score 10 unanswered in the fourth quarter.

This was the third time in this season alone that the Badgers had a lead going into halftime, only to lose the game. Longo was hired in 2023 to oversee the Badgers’ offensive play-calling and quarterback room, coinciding with Luke Fickell’s arrival, and played a key role in introducing Wisconsin football’s new “air raid” era.

“After continuing to evaluate the program, I decided we are not where we need to be and believe this decision is in the best interest of the team,” head coach Luke Fickell said in a statement. “I appreciate Phil’s commitment to helping us build our program over the past two seasons and wish him well moving forward. This team still has a lot in front of us and I am committed to doing everything we can to close out this season with success.”

Advertisements

Longo’s first job as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach was at Slippery Rock from 2012 to 2013. He later held the same roles at Sam Houston State (2014-16), Ole Miss (2017-18), North Carolina (2019-22) and joined Wisconsin in 2023.

Longo’s play-calling and coaching ability have long been questioned by Badgers fans. In his tenure at Wisconsin, he’s accumulated a 13-10 record, 0-6 against ranked opponents.

The offense, especially the quarterback play, has been subpar at best. In 2024, since quarterback Tyler Van Dyke went down with a season-ending ACL injury, backup quarterback Braedyn Locke has thrown for nine touchdowns and nine interceptions, averaging 189 passing yards per game.

So, what’s next for the Badgers? They find themselves at 5-5, and need to win out — away against Nebraska and home against Minnesota — to keep their 22 consecutive winning seasons streak alive, which is the longest ongoing streak amongst any Power Five program. The Badgers will look to keep their 22 consecutive bowl appearances streak alive, which only requires one win in the last two games.

These streaks are one of, if not the, biggest boasts the Wisconsin football program has, especially to potential recruits. Frankly, losing these streaks could jeopardize recruiting and prompt current players who feel their team isn’t competitive enough to enter the transfer portal.

It’s uncertain whether the Badgers will elevate someone on the current staff, find a new coordinator before the Nebraska game or if they will ride the season out with Fickell calling plays. No matter what they choose, these next two games will be pivotal to the future of the Wisconsin Badgers football program.