Football: Wisconsin’s 10-year rivalry winning streak ends with 44-25 loss to Nebraska

Badgers dropped to 5-6 overall, 3-5 Big Ten, must beat Minnesota to earn bowl eligibility
by Ryan Witt
November 26, 2024
Soren Goldsmith
Badger Herald archival photo of the UW football team. November 29, 2023.

The University of Wisconsin football team (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) held a 10-game winning streak over the University of Nebraska from 2012 to 2024, but that ended in a shocking 44-25 loss in Lincoln, Neb. on Saturday (6-5, 3-5).

This season, the Badgers have lost to two of their three main rivals, both losses in which the Badger defense gave up over 40 points and let their rival take home the respective trophies.

Outside of the Northwestern and Rutgers game, the Badgers were 0-3 in their other road games, giving up 38 to USC, 42 to Iowa and 44 to Nebraska.

USC is a 5-5 team that had to bench their starter, Iowa is a defense-minded team that historically is not successful on offense and Nebraska hadn’t made a bowl game in eight years, led by a true freshman quarterback who, before this game, had thrown more picks than touchdowns.

A positive take away from the first game since Phil Longo’s firing, redshirt sophomore quarterback Braedyn Locke arguably played the best game of his career, throwing for 292 yards, 3 touchdowns and a late pick. Locke didn’t seem rushed in the pocket. When he has been given the time to make decisions, such as during the Purdue and Rutgers games, Locke has shown the ability to make some plays.

Junior receiver Vinny Anthony II has quietly had a great year. He is quick out of the slot, and the fourth quarter, 58-yard touchdown to take the top of the defense was one of the marquee moments of his nearly 500 receiving yard season.

Redshirt junior receiver Will Pauling was listed as questionable for this game and didn’t play, allowing senior Bryson Green to see more targets, catching four passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns. His physical receiving style was also on display — muscling and overpowering smaller corners when the ball was up for grabs.

With this loss, the Badgers’ 22 consecutive winning seasons streak is over, a streak that has lasted longer than the lifetime of many students here in Madison. Now, the Badgers consecutive bowl appearance streak, which is also 22 seasons, comes down to a rivalry match for the Paul Bunyan Axe against Minnesota — who almost beat Penn State heading into this game — Saturday, Nov. 30.

