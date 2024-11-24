Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin cruises past UCF to open Greenbrier Tip-Off tournament

The No. 19 University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers Men’s Basketball Team (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) traveled to West Virginia to compete in the Greenbrier Tip-Off Tournament, opening the event with a commanding 86-70 win over the UCF Knights (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) Friday, November 22. The Badgers, riding a wave of momentum from their undefeated start to the season, delivered one of their most complete performances yet.

Key Performers

Sophomore John Blackwell led the Badgers with 17 points, shooting an efficient 6-for-10 from the field and 2-for-4 from beyond the arc. Senior John Tonje had another strong outing with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Sophomore forward Nolan Winter posted a double-double, tallying 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Veteran guard Kamari McGee provided a spark off the bench, notching a season-high 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting.

Advertisements

Game Recap

Wisconsin wasted no time asserting themselves. Winter opened the scoring with an impressive and-one over a UCF double team. McGee then took over early, hitting a three-pointer and converting an and-one layup on a fast break. In just four minutes off the bench, McGee added a rebound, a steal and an assist to his energetic play.

Blackwell’s scoring versatility was on full display with a quick transition and-one, followed by a corner three-pointer. Senior Max Klesmit’s court vision led to an easy bucket for graduate student Steven Crowl, and Tonje added an acrobatic up-and-under layup to extend Wisconsin’s early advantage. By the six-minute mark, the Badgers were shooting a blistering 6-for-8 while holding UCF to 3-for-11 from the field.

Wisconsin built a lead as large as 22 points in the first half, fueled by defensive intensity that limited UCF to just 29.4% shooting and an ice-cold 0-for-9 from three-point range. At the break, Wisconsin held a 46-31 advantage.

In the second half, the Badgers continued to dominate. Winter remained aggressive, adding a floater in the lane, while junior Xavier Amos chipped in with an and-one finish. Blackwell’s shot-making ability shined through with a tough fadeaway jumper, and Tonje capped off his performance with a cut to the basket for a layup off a pinpoint Crowl assist.

Despite UCF improving their offensive efficiency after halftime, Wisconsin’s defensive effort remained strong. The Badgers held the Knights to 33.9% shooting for the game, including a poor 11.8% from beyond the arc.

Looking Ahead

With the win, Wisconsin advances to the championship game of the Greenbrier Tip-Off Tournament, where they will face the Pittsburgh Panthers Sunday, November 24, at 4:30 p.m. CT.