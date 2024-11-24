Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin cruises past UCF to open Greenbrier Tip-Off tournament

The Badgers showcased offensive balance and defensive improvement in their 86-70 victory.
by Kian Price
November 24, 2024
Gabe Germain
Badger Forward Nolan Winter vs. Appalachian State. November 10, 2024

The No. 19 University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers Men’s Basketball Team (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) traveled to West Virginia to compete in the Greenbrier Tip-Off Tournament, opening the event with a commanding 86-70 win over the UCF Knights (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) Friday, November 22. The Badgers, riding a wave of momentum from their undefeated start to the season, delivered one of their most complete performances yet.  

Key Performers  

Sophomore John Blackwell led the Badgers with 17 points, shooting an efficient 6-for-10 from the field and 2-for-4 from beyond the arc. Senior John Tonje had another strong outing with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Sophomore forward Nolan Winter posted a double-double, tallying 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Veteran guard Kamari McGee provided a spark off the bench, notching a season-high 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting.  

Advertisements

Game Recap

Wisconsin wasted no time asserting themselves. Winter opened the scoring with an impressive and-one over a UCF double team. McGee then took over early, hitting a three-pointer and converting an and-one layup on a fast break. In just four minutes off the bench, McGee added a rebound, a steal and an assist to his energetic play.  

Blackwell’s scoring versatility was on full display with a quick transition and-one, followed by a corner three-pointer. Senior Max Klesmit’s court vision led to an easy bucket for graduate student Steven Crowl, and Tonje added an acrobatic up-and-under layup to extend Wisconsin’s early advantage. By the six-minute mark, the Badgers were shooting a blistering 6-for-8 while holding UCF to 3-for-11 from the field.  

Wisconsin built a lead as large as 22 points in the first half, fueled by defensive intensity that limited UCF to just 29.4% shooting and an ice-cold 0-for-9 from three-point range. At the break, Wisconsin held a 46-31 advantage.  

In the second half, the Badgers continued to dominate. Winter remained aggressive, adding a floater in the lane, while junior Xavier Amos chipped in with an and-one finish. Blackwell’s shot-making ability shined through with a tough fadeaway jumper, and Tonje capped off his performance with a cut to the basket for a layup off a pinpoint Crowl assist.

Despite UCF improving their offensive efficiency after halftime, Wisconsin’s defensive effort remained strong. The Badgers held the Knights to 33.9% shooting for the game, including a poor 11.8% from beyond the arc.  

Looking Ahead 

With the win, Wisconsin advances to the championship game of the Greenbrier Tip-Off Tournament, where they will face the Pittsburgh Panthers Sunday, November 24, at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Men's Basketball
The Wisconsin Men's Basketball team beat the University of Arizona 103-88 Friday night. November 15, 2024.
Men's Basketball: Badgers down No. 9 Arizona Wildcats 103-88 in historic fashion
Badger Herald archival photo of a Men's Basketball game.
Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin dominates Appalachian State behind Tonje’s all-around game
Badger Herald archival photo of UW basketball team. January 30, 2024.
Men's Basketball: Wisconsin triumphs over Montana State behind Klesmit's big night
Badger Herald archival photo of Max Klesmit. Jan. 21, 2024.
Men's Basketball: Badgers surge in second half to defeat Holy Cross in season opener
Men's Basketball: Red-White scrimmage gives fans first look at 24-25 squad
Men's Basketball: Red-White scrimmage gives fans first look at 24-25 squad
Badger Herald archival photo of Max Klesmit. Jan. 21, 2024.
Basketball: Men’s and Women’s programs announce schedules for 24-25 season
More in Sports
The Wisconsin Men's Basketball team beat the University of Arizona 103-88 Friday night. November 15, 2024.
Women's Basketball: Wisconsin hangs on to defeat UIC 61-57
Kohl Center. November 8, 2024.
Women's Basketball: Badgers bounce back with dominant win over Milwaukee
Badger Herald archival photo of the men's basketball team.
Basketball: Men’s and women’s teams off to strong starts
Badger Herald archival photo of the women's volleyball team. December 9, 2023.
Volleyball: No. 6 Badgers take down USC in three straight sets, improve to 14-2 in Big Ten
The Badgers huddling against Oregon. November 17, 2024.
Football: Badgers fall to 5-5, give up late field goal to No. 1 Oregon Ducks
Badger Herald archival photo of fans at UW football game. November 14, 2023.
Football: Offensive Coordinator and quarterback coach Phil Longo fired after two seasons in Madison
Donate to The Badger Herald