Basketball: Men’s and women’s teams off to strong starts

As we dive into the 2024-25 basketball season, both the men’s and women’s basketball teams at the University of Wisconsin have already showcased their potential. With the teams both three games into their respective seasons, there are standout performers making early headlines. Though many of these games have been against smaller schools, the road ahead includes some tough matchups that will test both squads, beginning with ranked opponents and key Big Ten showdowns. Let’s take a closer look at how both programs are shaping up and what we can expect in the coming weeks.

Men’s basketball — a solid start

The UW men’s basketball team has started the season strong, winning their first three games (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten). Though this season was initially seen as unpredictable due to several player transfers, head coach Greg Gard has pieced together a competitive roster. Key departures such as Chucky Hepburn and AJ Storr left gaps, but Gard responded by bringing in talented players like John Tonje from Missouri, Xavier Amos from Northern Illinois and Camren Hunter from Central Arkansas. So far, the newcomers have made an immediate impact.

Key performers

Tonje has emerged as a top scorer, averaging 17.7 points per game. He’s been a consistent force, as seen in the 85-61 win over Holy Cross where he posted 23 points and five rebounds. In the following games, Tonje continued to lead, scoring 17 points in an 87-56 win against Appalachian State.

Max Klesmit is another key contributor, particularly from beyond the arc. Klesmit’s 26 points in the win over Montana State, including a 6-11 performance from three-point range, showed his ability to stretch defenses.

Nolan Winter, despite only being a sophomore, has been a standout rebounder, leading the team with 6.7 rebounds per game. Winter’s efforts on both ends of the court, such as his 8-rebound games against both Montana State and Appalachian State, are helping anchor UW interior play.

The Badgers’ depth is a significant strength this season, and perhaps the most surprising aspect has been the leadership of Kamari McGee off the bench. Though McGee’s stats — 7.3 points, two rebounds and two assists per game — may not jump out at first glance, his energy and maturity have been crucial for the team’s success.

“Kamari [McGee] understands the importance of pace, you are seeing the evolution and the maturity,” Garr said.

Mcgee’s explosiveness off the bench has been a game changer for UW.

Next up

The men’s team faces a major test Nov. 15 when they take on No. 9 Arizona at the Kohl Center. This will be a significant challenge before they open Big Ten play against Michigan on Dec. 3. The new Big Ten alignment, which includes teams like USC and UCLA, presents new challenges, but traditional powerhouses such as Purdue, Indiana and Ohio State will continue to be tough opponents as well. Notably, UW will also take on No. 15 Marquette in early December in a rivalry game that always brings high intensity.

Women’s basketball — Williams and Porter leading the charge

On the women’s side, the Badgers are also off to an impressive start, winning two of their first three games (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten). Their season opener against Wright State was a dominant 95-68 win, and the team continued their strong play with a 79-61 victory over Georgetown. But, they faced a setback in their third game, falling 79-57 to a tough South Dakota State squad.

Key performers

Serah Williams has been nothing short of spectacular. Averaging 21.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and three blocks per game, she has been a dominant force on both ends of the court. Williams’ 29-point, 12-rebound performance in the win over Wright State set the tone for the season, and she hasn’t slowed down since. Williams followed up with 17 points and 16 rebounds against Georgetown, cementing her status as the team’s go-to player.

Ronnie Porter has stepped up as a leader in the backcourt, averaging 3.7 assists and 3.3 steals per game while also contributing 18.7 points per game. Porter’s ability to facilitate offense and create turnovers has been invaluable, as seen in her 26-point, four-assist effort against Georgetown.

This year, the front court duo of Williams and Carter McCray has been formidable. McCray’s presence on the boards, with a double-double (11 points, 11 rebounds) against Georgetown, has given UW a strong interior presence to complement Williams.

Next up

The women’s team faces the Milwaukee Panthers on Nov. 17 before starting Big Ten play against Rutgers on Dec. 8. The road ahead includes several ranked opponents, including a showdown with No. 25 Oregon on Jan. 4, a matchup against No. 11 Maryland on Jan. 11 and a pair of critical games against No. 3 USC and No. 5 UCLA in February. With such a challenging schedule, Williams and Porter will need to continue leading by example if the Badgers hope to stay competitive in the new-look Big Ten.

Looking ahead — Big Ten challenges await

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams have demonstrated promise in the early stages of the season, but the true tests lie ahead. For the men’s team, upcoming games against Arizona, Michigan and Marquette will reveal just how competitive this team can be in the Big Ten and on the national stage. For the women, the dominance of Williams and Porter will be essential as they navigate a schedule filled with ranked opponents and new Big Ten foes.

It’s an exciting time for UW basketball, and fans can expect plenty of action as both programs aim to make their mark in the 2024-25 season.