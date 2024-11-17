Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Football: Badgers fall to 5-5, give up late field goal to No. 1 Oregon Ducks

Three second-half points by the Badgers allow Ducks to win 11th consecutive game this season
by Julien Payen
November 17, 2024
Jacob Duran
Wisconsin celebrates a touchdown against Oregon on Saturday. November 16, 2024.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) hosted the No. 1 Oregon Ducks (11-0, 8-0) at Camp Randall Saturday, Nov. 16. 

Over 76,000 fans packed the stadium and cheered the team on against the undefeated, unanimous No. 1 Ducks.

First Half

Advertisements

The first three drives for the Badgers ended in quick punts, with redshirt sophomore quarterback Braedyn Locke going 0-4 on pass attempts while running backs senior Tawee Walker and freshman Darrion Dupree combined for negative one yards. 

Meanwhile, Oregon was able to methodically move the ball down the field. After settling for a 35-yard field goal on their opening drive, senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel consistently found junior wide receiver Evan Stewart for big gains, including a back-shoulder 32-yard pass to the red zone for the Ducks. 

But, as the Ducks would later learn, the Badgers hold strong in the red zone. As Gabriel dropped back to pass from the nine-yard line, his throw was tipped into the air right into the arms of redshirt senior cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean for his first interception of the season. 

It was a game of special teams, as both teams would kick field goals, Wisconsin’s from 31 yards and Oregon’s from 42, and take two punts each before the final full drive of the first half. 

Starting from their own 25-yard line, the Badgers made use of Walker. In three straight rushes and a defensive holding penalty on the Ducks, the Badgers marched to midfield. With only 52 seconds to go in the half, Locke took the top off of the Oregon defense, slinging the ball to junior receiver Vinny Anthony II for a 43-yard gain to the Ducks’ 12-yard line.

Wisconsin Attempts a Touchdown Against Oregon on Saturday. (Jacob Duran)

Locke took shots to the endzone, and after the first attempt resulted in shouts for pass interference on the defense, the Badgers got the call on the second play, putting them on Oregon’s two-yard line. Locke found redshirt junior receiver Will Pauling on a quick route for the first touchdown of the game, giving the Badgers a 10-6 lead going into the half.

Locke ended the first half on 7-17 passing for 64 yards and a touchdown, while Walker rushed for 63 yards on 12 attempts and Anthony II caught two passes for 40 yards.

Second Half

After a quick three-and-out from the Ducks, the Badgers took one of their longest drives of the season at eight minutes and 53 seconds, which resulted in a field goal.

As the No. 1 team in the country, the Ducks were bound to find the endzone eventually, and Gabriel found his receivers for big gains as Oregon moved down the field, scoring their first touchdown of the game on a 12-yard rush from junior running back Jordan James.

After two quick three-and-outs for the Badgers that resulted in negative eight total yards in six plays, the Ducks ran the ball seven straight times, setting themselves up for a 24-yard field goal, giving them the 16-13 lead. 

Despite having the ball with two and a half minutes to go in the game, the Badger offense was unable to get anything going, and the Ducks forced a turnover on downs after three straight incompletions from Locke. 

The Badger defense held strong one last time, thwarting a fake field goal attempt from the 20-yard line and giving the offense one last chance to score the game-winning touchdown with just over a minute and a half to play. 

On the second play of the final drive of the game, Locke’s pass was tipped up by the defensive line and intercepted by the Ducks, killing any chance the Badgers had of making a late comeback.

Postgame

Locke ended the game on 12-28 passing with one touchdown and an interception. Anthony finished with 53 yards on four catches, while Walker tallied 97 yards on 20 rushes and freshman running back rushed for 34 yards on 10 attempts.

The Badgers close out the season with games away against Nebraska on Nov. 23 before returning to Camp Randall on Nov. 29 for a border battle against Minnesota

Wisconsin’s Football Team During a Timeout Against Oregon on Saturday. (Jacob Duran)
Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Featured
Badger Herald archival photo of fans at UW football game. November 14, 2023.
Football: Offensive Coordinator and quarterback coach Phil Longo fired after two seasons in Madison
Archival photo of President-elect Donald Trump. July 17, 2017.
Trump's appointments: Loyalty over experience
Eric Hovde speaking at ACCA event. October 29th, 2024
Eric Hovde admits he lost election, but refuses to concede
Someone Opens the Instagram App. November 11, 2024.
Why The Badger Herald hasn’t been on Instagram
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin Police Department building. April 14, 2023.
UW-Madison Police Department responds to racist text messages
Freshman works in Canvas. September 7, 2024.
DoIT Help Desk responds to reports of students unenrolled from Canvas courses
More in Football
Badger Wide Receiver Vinny Anthony II. October 27, 2024.
Football: Hawkeyes handle Badgers in 42-10 win
A Compilation of former Badger Football Players. October 30, 2024.
Badgers in NFL: Checking in with former Badgers eight weeks into 2024 season
The Badgers faced the Nittany Lions on October 26, 2024.
Football: Nittany Lions nullify Badgers 28-13
Braedyn Locke throws under pressure. October 19, 2024.
Football: Badgers wallop Wildcats 23-3
Tawee Walker and teammates celebrate in the End Zone. October 5, 2024.
Football: Badgers roll past Rutgers 42-7
Badger Running Back Tawee Walker takes it into the End Zone. October 5, 2024.
Football: Badgers steamroll Boilermakers 52-6
More in Sports
The Wisconsin Men's Basketball team beat the University of Arizona 103-88 Friday night.
Men's Basketball: Badgers down No. 9 Arizona Wildcats 103-88 in historic fashion
Badger Herald archival photo of a Women's Basketball game.
Women's basketball: Wisconsin uses third-quarter explosion to bury Wright State in season opener
Badger Herald archival photo of UW Women's Basketball team. February 16, 2024.
Women's Basketball: Badgers dominate late in 18-point win over Georgetown
Badger Herald archival photo of a Men's Basketball game.
Men’s Basketball: Wisconsin dominates Appalachian State behind Tonje’s all-around game
Badger Herald archival photo of UW basketball team. January 30, 2024.
Men's Basketball: Wisconsin triumphs over Montana State behind Klesmit's big night
Badger Herald archival photo of Max Klesmit. Jan. 21, 2024.
Men's Basketball: Badgers surge in second half to defeat Holy Cross in season opener
Donate to The Badger Herald