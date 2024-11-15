Women’s basketball: Wisconsin uses third-quarter explosion to bury Wright State in season opener

Seven players entered the Badgers program this offseason, yet familiar faces paved the way to Tuesday’s 95-68 win for the University of Wisconsin Badgers over Wright State to open the regular season.

Serah Williams and Ronnie Porter, the Badgers two highest-scoring players in 2023-24, each poured 11 points in during Wisconsin’s 30-point third quarter. The outburst marked the fourth most points during a single period in program history and ballooned Wisconsin’s advantage to 22 entering the fourth quarter.

The feat wasn’t the only history made at the Kohl Center, as Wisconsin’s 95 points were its most ever in a season opener.

Wisconsin’s length gave the Raiders fits. The Badgers notched 11 steals and plenty more deflections while also winning the rebound battle 52 to 36. 16 of those rebounds came on the offensive end and resulted in 18 second-chance points. Guard Halle Douglass was key to Wisconsin’s success on the glass, compiling 11 rebounds (six offensive) in 14 minutes off the bench.

The team’s defensive efforts were complemented by a clean offensive performance. Wisconsin averaged the most turnovers (18.5) in the Big Ten in 2023-24 but turned the ball over just seven times Tuesday.

Williams, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, finished with a game-high 29 points along with 12 rebounds, four blocks and two steals. Porter totaled 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting with six rebounds and three steals.

Duquesne transfer Tess Myers was the only other Badger to score double figures, notching 12 points on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point land. The graduate student came to Wisconsin as a 38% career 3-point shooter but surprisingly went 0-for-6 from distance during the Badgers exhibition against UW-Stevens Point.

Three of Wisconsin’s five true freshmen scored their first collegiate points, with Jovana Spasovski tallying one point in 16 minutes as a starter while Alie Bisballe (four points) and Gracie Grzesk (3 points) got some runs down the stretch due to the lopsided score.

The Badgers’ swarming defense was integral to gaining an early lead, as they held Wright State 4-for-15 from the field and 1-for-8 from 3-point range while forcing seven turnovers. On her own, Williams matched Wright State’s first-quarter point total, tallying nine points as Wisconsin claimed a 19-9 advantage.

Wisconsin drew eight fouls in the first 11 minutes of game action, resulting in 13 free throw attempts in the first half. Their offensive aggression put additional stress on Wright State head coach and Wisconsin native Kari Hoffman. Three of the Raiders starters battled foul trouble throughout the half. Amaya Staton was limited to five minutes, while Macie Taylor entered the break with three personal fouls.

Still, the Raiders made a push late in the second quarter, turning away from the 3-point line and attacking the basket. Coming out of the five-minute media timeout, Wright State rattled off an 8-0 run, pulling the difference to one point with three minutes to play in the period.

Despite having lost all momentum, head coach Marisa Moseley’s Badgers didn’t waver. Williams drilled another jumper from the elbow, the defense forced a late shot-clock airball and Myers nailed a 3-point jumper to shut down the Wright State surge. In total, the Badgers answered the 8-0 run with a 12-2 run to take an 11-point lead into halftime.

Wisconsin took over in the third period, knocking down four 3-pointers and making 11 of their 23 attempts, outscoring Wright State 30-19.

Until that point, Wright State had kept Porter quiet. She attempted just five shots and logged six points during the first half. She was much more involved coming out of the break, scoring or assisting on six of the Badgers’ 11 made field goals while playing the full 10-minute period. Her efforts were highlighted by a made 3-pointer and an and-one on back-to-back possessions with under five minutes remaining in the third.

The difference never got closer than 18 points during the fourth quarter and the Badgers advanced to 1-0 in the young season.

Despite the lopsided final score, there’s still room for improvement for a Wisconsin squad with legitimate postseason aspirations. The Badgers shot 13-for-21 (61.9%) from the charity stripe after going 14-for-29 on free throws during their exhibition game against UW-Stevens Point. Outside of Myers and Porter, the Badgers went 5-for-17 (29.4%) on-pointers, making shooting a potential point of emphasis moving forward.

Wisconsin will be back in action Sunday, Nov. 10 to take on Georgetown at the Kohl Center.