Women’s Basketball: Badgers bounce back with dominant win over Milwaukee

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Badgers Women’s Basketball team didn’t get far into the 2024-25 campaign before taking its first punch. Graduate student Halle Douglass called Wisconsin’s 22-point loss to South Dakota State in which they were outrebounded 42-22 a “gut check.” They answered the call with a resounding 82-45 wire-to-wire victory over Milwaukee.

It was the answer head coach Marisa Moseley was looking for.

“[The players] were like, ‘that’s a pride thing that we won’t let happen again,’” Moseley said postgame.

The focus on rebounding was apparent from tipoff. Wisconsin outrebounded Milwaukee 15-3 in the first quarter and parlayed their advantage into 10 second-chance points and a 22-11 lead.

The Badgers’ effort on the glass was complemented by selfless offensive play. 23 of Wisconsin’s 33 made baskets came off an assist, the team’s most assists since Nov. 25 of last year against Boston College.

“We’re just an unselfish team,” Douglass said of the Badgers assist total. “It’s really easy to make that extra pass when you know you’ve got a shooter to your right or to your left.”

Four players scored in double figures and no Badger player surpassed the 15-point mark. Transfers sophomore Carter McCray and graduate student Tess Myers tied for the team lead with 15 points. McCray fell one rebound shy of her second double-double this season despite playing 22 minutes and all 15 of Myers’ points came on three-pointers. Junior Serah Williams filled the stat sheet, tallying 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks while junior Ronnie Porter tallied 11 points and six assists.

Wisconsin jumped out to an early lead, starting the contest on a 14-2 run. 12 of Wisconsin’s first 14 points came in the paint while six of the 14 were second-chance points. The Badgers put the clamps on defensively, yielding few open looks and holding the Panthers to 3-of-13 shooting during the first quarter.

The Badgers’ success in the painted area forced Milwaukee to collapse on Wisconsin’s post players, leaving shooters open on the perimeter. Wisconsin didn’t make a three-pointer until graduate student Natalie Leuzinger found nylon from distance with 7:37 left in the second quarter. Her make was the first of three consecutive three-pointers from Wisconsin, with Myers accounting for the final pair of makes.

The three-point push combined with another quality quarter of defense gave the Badgers a 42-22 halftime advantage.

Milwaukee came out of the break physically, looking to reclaim control of the glass. They were able to match Wisconsin’s rebound total in the period. Still, the Badgers grew their lead seven points larger behind eight points from Carter McCray.

Though the benches would clear out early in the fourth quarter, Wisconsin’s success persisted and they cruised to a 82-45 victory and a 3-1 record.

Wisconsin will be back in action Thursday, Nov. 21, facing off against UIC in the Kohl Center at 6:30 p.m.