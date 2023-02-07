Whopper Whopper Whopper Whopper. Junior Double Triple Whopper. Flame Grilled Taste With perfect toppers. I rule this day.

Alas, at the 65th annual Grammys, Burger King did not rule the day.

It’s a tale as old as time. A hard-working American corporation puts in lots of hard work and outsources to an advertising agency to create a jingle. The company spends millions of dollars to get the jingle on TV everywhere. It’s so catchy — it’s a banger.

The general public puts it all over social media. Soon enough, everybody can’t stop singing about the Whopper and its perfect flame-grilled taste with perfect toppers. Yet, the hard work and mass amounts of money that went into that jingle go completely unrecognized.

Heaps of talented artists gathered at the 65th annual Grammy Awards Sunday to recognize each other’s art and honor the work they put into it. Talented artists like Lizzo, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny attended the event. Sadly, amongst these A-list celebrities, a household name like Burger King was left to watch at home.

“This has to be the biggest Grammy snub since Beyoncé didn’t win Best Video by a Female Artist in 2009,“ Wayne Kest said to TMZ.

Many revere the Burger King Jingle as one of the greatest musical compositions of the 21st century. The jingle has been compared to masterpieces such as Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, Lou Bega’s Mambo No. 5, Fergalicious by Fergie and Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Yet, even with such accolades, the song was snubbed for even a single Grammy nomination.

Some have to wonder, how is Burger King feeling about the snub? To exhaust so much effort and money into a 30-second jingle that takes the world by storm, only to have the craftsmanship and heart behind the song tossed aside.

“We are happy for all the nominees,” the Burger King himself said. “We just hope that one day, fast food jingles will be destigmatized. That one day, artists of all genres will be recognized the same and fast food jingles will be seen as more than an advertising scheme, and for the carefully crafted, meaningful art that they are.”

The jingle accomplished its purpose. It took mainstream media by storm and found itself stuck in the heads of many young minds, even if nobody goes to Burger King still.

“I thought the whopper was a kind of COVID variant,” an anonymous clown said. “Then, I heard that stupid jingle. Now, I know it’s just a shitty big mac. I’ve still never tried one, and I never will.”