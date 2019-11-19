Last year, I brought you Halloween Haikus. In response, here are new Thanksgiving Tankas. Enjoy!
Turkey makes me full
Tryptophan envelops me
I am stuffed too full
Gobble gobble says the bird
Inside my stomach it rests
While I am on break
My mind will churn with new thoughts
Dreaming of research
On the inner mechanics
Of the Bascom steam tunnels
Lick lick lick lick lick
Cranberry sauce is running
Down my brand new shirt
Ruining the hip new threads
My grandmother bought for me
TV plays football
But the players play football
And coaches play them
For much lower salaries
Contract negotiations
My dog drips butter
Down her regal long hair coat
Because she forgot
It is best to eat turkey
Not from below the roaster
It is so cold now
Chilly bones shiver in fear
January’s nigh
And it will likely be worse
Enjoy this while it does last
Colonial history
Thanksgiving perpetuates
Atrocities past
Should not be celebrated
In such a joyful manner