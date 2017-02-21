Chadbourne Hall is more than just a dorm, it’s a refuge. When in need of dropping a mid-morning log, the dorm/dining hall hybrid is always a convenient spot to drop a quickie.

Between being the closest building to the bottom of Bascom Hill and its central placement between Grainger, Vilas and Humanities, Chadbourne has always been an underground hub for sewage activities.

Decked out with a nicely symmetrical set-up, two stalls and two urinals are adjacent from one another to create a steady flow of both students and poops.

That flow, however, is a lot of times interrupted as the bathroom always seems to be closed whenever it is needed most. As a personal favorite spot of my own, I’ve noticed the bathroom tends to be closed for maintenance between 12-1 p.m. This happens to fall at the most inconvenient time of day, as students have likely finished a big meal from Rheta’s Dining Hall and are in need to flush that sucker out.

While the poop shoot may be busy due to the lunch rush of Rheta’s, that crapper is open and available for business all other times throughout the day. The best part is that you can even eat a sandwich while you poop!

Bathroom breakdown

Temperature: Nice

Traffic: Heavy from 12-1 p.m., blocked due to cleaning

Stalls: Spacious, relaxing

Toilet Paper: Not great

Sinks: Three wonderful automatic faucets

Dryers: Paper towels AND dryer

Cell Service: Spotless

Germaphobe friendly: Very niceee (Borat voice)

Overall: 3.8/5