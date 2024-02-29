Ahan brings a flavorful Asian-inspired culinary experience

Ahan, meaning “food” in Lao, has brought a vibrant and tasteful Asian-inspired dining experience to Madison’s culinary scene.

Executive Chef and Co-Owner Jamie Brown-Soukaseume and Co-Owner Chuckie Brown-Soukaseume first brought Ahan to life by showcasing their food through several beloved pop-ups, which ultimately led to their establishment of Ahan at its original location, off of Winnebago Street. To no one’s surprise, three years later, Ahan has seen immense success and recently expanded into a larger space on Williamson Street in October 2023.

Chef Jamie Brown-Soukaseume was recently named Madison Magazine’s 2024 Chef of the Year, and it is well deserved. I went to check out what Ahan had to offer, and it exceeded my expectations.

Walking into Ahan on a Saturday evening gave a cozy night vibe. Greeted by the dark ambiance and colorful wall decorations, I knew I was in for a treat. Ahan’s service style is different from a typical restaurant. You are seated with menus and instructed to order at the counter, making for an easier and more relaxed dining experience. The hardest decision I’ve had to make this year was deciding what to order.

Finally, deciding on the Thai Iced Tea with coconut milk, Summer Rolls, Drunken Noodles with tofu and Green Curry with chicken, I could not wait to dive in.

The best way to describe the Summer Rolls is like eating a delicious garden. An assortment of micro greens and crisp vegetables with fresh cilantro and mint wrapped in a rice paper wrap and served with Nước chấm, a Vietnamese fish dipping sauce, is as perfect as an appetizer can get, reminding you of summer. Pairing perfectly with the Summer Rolls is a Thai Iced Tea with coconut milk. Dare I say a match made in heaven?

To be honest, I was quite content with the Summer Rolls, and I had forgotten about the other entrees ordered. The Drunken Noodles with tofu was the highlight of my evening. Wide noodles mixed with tomato, bok choy and Thai basil, then topped off with pan-seared tofu, left me speechless. Quite frankly, I almost shed a tear. I have never had tofu quite like this, a crispy outside and chewy inside had me thinking about the next time we will meet.

Finally, the Green Curry with chicken has converted me to love coconut milk-based curries. The lemongrass, cilantro and lime flavors work astonishingly well together, creating a pungent and gingery taste. You might get a kick in the throat after a few bites if you are sensitive to spice (grow up) but you’ll have your Thai Iced Tea to cool you down!

If you are looking for a new restaurant off-campus to try, I cannot recommend Ahan enough.