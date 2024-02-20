Performance by EVIDENCE dance company highlights human condition

New York dance company, EVIDENCE, brought a three act performance to the University of Wisconsin’s Shannon Hall at Memorial Union Sunday, Feb. 18.

“The first concert for EVIDENCE was in June, 1985,” Artistic Director and founder Ronald K. Brown said. “The idea was to have a company that shared stories about people, [and] the human condition.”

The company uses clear and deliberate movement to physically tell a story, Brown said. Drawing inspiration from West African, Caribbean and contemporary dance, as well as ballet and American Sign Language, the company performs stories that the audience not only witnesses, but feels.

As an EVIDENCE dancer, Associate Artistic Director Arcell Cabuag works to interpret internal emotions into movement. The connection between mind and body is integral to EVIDENCE’s artistry — Brown shares his own writing in rehearsals, Cabuag said, along with books and documentaries that inspire him.

“A quote that Ron says a lot that I love is ‘Do the work for the sake of the work and not for the sake of the goal,’” Cabuag said.

Brown emphasized the importance of seeking out all kinds of experiences. See everything — go to museums, listen to musicians and read poetry, he said. Discover what your work is and fall in love with it.

UW student Azura Tyabji is director of the Wisconsin Union Directorate’s Performing Arts Committee and has been deeply involved in bringing EVIDENCE to Madison.

Brown’s EVIDENCE reminds us of our humanity, Tyabji said. Showing the many evolving performance traditions of the African diaspora, EVIDENCE is grounded in the struggles and triumphs of history while leaping toward liberation and joy.

“By coming to see shows, you are claiming your right to enjoy the world,” Tyabji said. “To me, the theater is a place where trust lives. I can set all my outside stress down, settle into my seat and let myself enjoy artistry. I have something in common with everyone in the room — we want to be changed by a meaningful performance.”

The Wisconsin Union offers many opportunities for student involvement, according to the Wisconsin Union Communications Director Shauna Breneman. UW students can join clubs and committees year-round and help make Wisconsin Union programming possible while gaining leadership skills, making friends and building their resumes.

When people purchase Wisconsin Union Theater tickets, they not only support arts and artists but also student leadership opportunities available through WUD PAC, Breneman said.