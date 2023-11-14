Dane County Farmers Market moves indoors for Holiday Market

The Dane County Farmers Market on the square wrapped up this past Saturday, moving the weekly market indoors to celebrate the holiday season.

Weekly Holiday Markets will begin Nov. 18 from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center.

The Holiday Market will feature 60 vendors and promises to provide for all of your local food needs during the holiday season.

The market started in the early 2000s to remind the city local food does not stop growing in the winter and there is still plenty of produce to go around.

“There are still storage crops fresh from the ground you can buy and have all winter long, plus tender microgreens grown in high tunnels,” Holiday Market Manager Jamie Bugel said in an email to The Badger Herald. Bugel runs the market along with three other employees.

Visitors can also expect seasonal greenery, like wreaths, decorated gourds and dried catnip beds for holiday gifts. During this first market in November, many bakers offer pies and rolls for Thanksgiving. Other local products like eggs, meat and cheese will also be available.

Regular visitors and buyers of the Dane County Farmers Market on the Square will recognize familiar faces at the indoor market.

“You must be a vendor at our outdoor markets in order to be at the indoor markets,” Bugel said. “ALL of the vendors at the Holiday markets you will recognize from the Square.”

An exciting holiday gift that will be sold during this year’s market is “The Dane County Farmers’ Market Cookbook: Local Foods, Global Flavors.” The new book will be on sale at the information booth inside the entrance of the market. The book’s author, Terese Allen, will be autographing cookbooks from 8:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the markets on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9.

Visitors can pair the cookbook with local fresh, seasonal ingredients from the market for a memorable holiday gift.

Parking will be available on-site for a fee of $5. The Dane County farmers market website offers more information on how to arrive at the location by car, bus and bike including details on accessibility.

The market will be open Nov. 18, Dec. 2, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16.