Open Studio Day offers glimpse into UW Art Department

This year, University of Wisconsin’s Art Department hosted Open Studio Day on Saturday, which took place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The locations of all demonstrations and exhibits were split between the 6th and 7th floor of George L. Mosse Humanities as well as the Art Lofts building, according to the event’s posting.

This event allowed attendees to tour over 50 of UW–Madison’s art students’ studios. While viewing their work, guests could meet and talk with the student artists about the spaces that allow them to learn, create and hone their craft.

‘Apologetically BLK’ exhibit highlights Black experience through digital artDigital artist Mawhyah Milton’s exhibit, “Apologetically BLK,” is currently displayed in Memorial Union’s Class of 1925 Gallery. The exhibit opened Read…

Along with presenting artists and art spaces throughout campus, the event hosted demonstrations in UW’s media labs. Guests are able to take self-guided tours throughout both the Humanities building and the Arts Loft location to explore the exhibits, studios and events. Attendees are able to participate in the demonstrations and purchase the art to take home with them.

This year, demonstrations were available in the papermaking, ceramics and glass labs of the Art Lofts studio. In the Humanities building, there were many creative spaces available for the public to view, such as the printmaking, metalsmithing and etching studios.

Attendees also had the opportunity to walk through many of the Art Department classrooms to see the materials used for different mediums, such as lithography, jewelry, graphic design and typography.

‘Absolute Zero’ glass exhibit at Memorial Union Art Gallery combines science, artArtists Felicia LeRoy and Carolyn Spears work with molten glass, some of the hottest material on earth, yet their recent Read…

This showcase focused mostly on graduate students’ work until 2019, and has since begun including mostly work by undergraduate students. Since then, the graduate students’ work is primarily found in their studio spaces on the seventh floor of Humanities and in the Art Lofts building.

Open Studio Day provides a valuable opportunity for all students to learn how to best share their art and projects with a wider audience, mimicking the experience of hosting their work in a gallery. The event also allows Madison residents to get a glimpse of what the art programs at UW entail. Along with the general public, it provides art students a valuable chance to take a peek behind the scenes and picture their future selves in current artists’ shoes.