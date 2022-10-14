Moving away from home for the first time can be incredibly overwhelming, and bland, boring apartments and dorms are no help for a homesick student. Creating a space that feels like your own is a great way to lessen the stress of the upcoming year.

There are a variety of ways to create a fun and comfortable living environment — here are just a few:

1. Decorative pillows

Pillows are always useful and easy to store. An easy way to decorate is to pick a few pillows with fun patterns or designs to help spruce up your bed, couch or even beanbag. Nice-looking pillows are a functional decoration that make any room look more lively.

2. Posters

Hanging up posters is a great way to allow your room to showcase your personality and interests, helping your room feel more inviting when the walls are covered with some of your favorite things. Putty is a great way to hang posters that is dorm and renter-friendly. No nails needed!

3. Pictures of friends and family

Hanging pictures on the wall is another easy way to decorate and recollect great memories of friends and family prior to moving into your new place, packing your room with reminders of comforting, familiar faces.

4. Fairy/LED lights

Sometimes the fluorescent lights of dorms and apartments can be strenuous on the eyes and cause headaches, and when you need to get work done, turning off the lights is not an option. A solution to this is to hang fairy lights or LED lights, which not only solve the problem of fluorescent lights, but also provide a slight change with different colors. In the past couple of years, LED lights have become a popular way to change up a room and add a splash of color when wanted.

5. Plants

For those who enjoy greenery, keeping plants might be exactly what your dorm or apartment needs. Small plants to put on a windowsill or desk are an easy way to add something fun to your room. Keeping succulents in mugs is a cute option if you are someone who forgets to water plants often. Another easy plant to start with is a spider plant that doesn’t need too much sunlight or water, and they look pretty cool.

6. Rugs

A rug is another way to add some spice to your space. Having a fun rug beside your bed or behind your desk gives a more comfy feel to any room. Even a plain, one-color rug can add a nice splash to an otherwise colorless room. It is a very simple way to accessorize and can be easily stored away if not needed.

7. Curtains

Curtains are yet another functional decoration — a great way to add more color to your walls and some much-needed privacy. If you want curtains to cover your window but not block the sun, choose sheer curtains to both let light in and have a cool design.

8. Coffee table

If you want a hangout place for you and your friends in your dorm, consider adding a small coffee table. This could be used to sit around to play card games, eat or even just chat. Adding a small table gives you somewhere else to host friends besides your sleeping space and offers an area to work on a group project so the library isn’t the only option. This could make your room feel more inviting to others and make your space a frequent hangout spot for you and your friends.

9. Beanbag/lounge chair

If you get bored of working from your desk and don’t want to work on your bed, consider investing in a beanbag chair or a lounge chair. This gives you a space separate from your sleeping area and your desk where you can comfortably work or relax.

10. School spirit

What’s a room without a little school spirit? Investing in some Badger-themed banners or accessories can help display your enthusiasm for the University of Wisconsin as well as make you feel more at home on or off campus.

Moving into your first dorm or apartment doesn’t have to be stressful. Creating an environment that you feel comfortable in and enjoy is one way to relieve the stress that comes with moving somewhere new.